Elgin Community College to hold job fair Sept. 28

Elgin Community College invites the community to explore employment opportunities at the ECC Job Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to a news release from the college, this event exclusively features career opportunities at the college with hiring managers available to answer questions and give insight into the application process. All attendees can take a free professional headshot with the college’s photographer.

ECC is seeking new talent and qualified candidates in various roles, including groundskeepers, custodians, academic advisors, wellness professionals, administrative assistance, grant coordinators, theatre technicians, food service workers and more. The college offers competitive salaries and generous benefit packages, according to the news release.

No registration is necessary, but ECC encourages attendees to bring copies of their resumes. Explore all ECC job openings at elgin.edu/jobs.