Anderson Humane to release Great Horned Owl after nursing it back to health

Anderson Humane will release a Great Horned Owl at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Campton Hills Forest Preserve.

The owl, which has triumphed over adversity, is ready to soar back into the wild after a month of care and rehabilitation, according to a news release.

Anderson Humane will release a Great Horned Owl after a month of rehabilitation at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Campton Hills Forest Preserve. The owl, which has triumphed over adversity, is ready to soar back into the wild after a month of care and rehabilitation. (Anderson Humane)

A Campton Hills resident called police for help Aug. 6 after seeing the owl on the ground, unable to fly, according to the release.

Upon arrival at Anderson Humane, it was suspected that the owl had West Nile Virus, compounded by an upper respiratory infection. Although the exact cause could not be definitively confirmed due to the absence of lab work, the owl displayed neurological symptoms consistent with West Nile Virus. The bird, estimated to be young, likely between 1-2 years old, was emaciated, unable to use one foot and infested with louse flies, according to the release.

The care included medications, fluid therapy and supplemental tube feeding since the owl was unable to eat independently. As the owl’s condition improved, solid food was gradually introduced. Eventually, the owl was moved to a flight cage to rebuild atrophied muscles and regain endurance.

The cost of this life-saving care amounted to about $200 for food and an estimated $200 for medical expenses, including staff hours and medical supplies, according to the release.