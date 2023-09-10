Marklund to host 11th annual Run, Walk & Roll in October

Registration is open for Marklund’s 11th annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K/1-mile fundraiser, an event dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals with profound developmental disabilities, according to a news release.

This community event begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Marklund Hyde Center campus, 1S450 Wyatt Dr., Geneva. Participants of all ages are welcome to run, walk or roll in this inclusive 5K/1M, an event that welcomes everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, according to the release.

“Our 11th annual Run, Walk, and Roll 5K is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of unity, resilience and community support,” Celine Pierce, race director, said in the release. “Whether you’re a seasoned runner or someone looking to enjoy a leisurely stroll, this event promises a heartwarming and energetic experience for all while raising awareness and funds to support programs and services that enrich the lives of those served by Marklund.”

Various participation options are available for

those looking to challenge themselves and compete for top honors,

for individuals and families who want to enjoy a power or relaxing walk and enjoy a morning of togetherness,

and for participants using wheelchairs or mobility aids to feel welcomed and meet challenges.

After the race, everyone is invited to enjoy food, beverages and music at the “Party in the Park.”

Online registration is open and can be completed at www.marklund.org/5k. Commemorative event hoodie or belt bag are available on a limited basis.

For information, email Pierce at cpierce@marklund.org.