Downtown Geneva streets to close for homecoming parade Sept. 15

GENEVA – The city’s downtown streets will be full of Viking pride as Geneva High School celebrates homecoming with its annual parade Sept. 15.

State Street (Route 38) between Third and Ninth streets will close at 2 p.m. for the parade. It is expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m.

The following roadways along the parade route also will be closed to traffic:

• Stevens Street from Geneva High School east to Anderson Boulevard

• Anderson Boulevard from Stevens Street south to State Street

• Third Street from State Street north to Hamilton Street

Traffic on Third and Stevens streets will be impacted after the parade as students return to the high school.

Through traffic in either direction on State Street will be redirected east to James Street and back at Ninth and Third streets.

The Geneva Police Department will be providing traffic control and advises motorists to use caution when driving through the downtown because of the large crowd expected to attend the parade.