Fall fun with Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s Little Saplings program

Join the Forest Preserve District of Kane County this fall for Little Saplings, a monthly program designed for children ages 3 to 5 that aims to foster a love for nature and inspire young minds.

These programs will feature short hikes, tactile learning opportunities and nature crafts, according to a news release. The program will examine the art of camouflage, learn about the life cycle of squirrels and practice goose calls.

Each monthly session will start in Creek Bend Nature Center, then head outdoors for fun and experiential learning opportunities. After the program, participants are encouraged to explore the Nature Center’s various exhibits. Little Saplings is an opportunity to discover new places and meet new faces while developing a deeper connection with nature.

Little Saplings sessions will be held Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve’s Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles. Admission to each session is $5 a child.

A parent or caregiver must accompany all children. To register for this event, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com