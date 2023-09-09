Association for Individual Development to host benefit auction in St. Charles

The Association for Individual Development will host “A Night Among the Stars” benefit auction on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Q Center in St. Charles. Unique items will be up for bid and exciting games will take place throughout the evening, according to a news release.

The Q Center is located at 1405 N. 5th Ave.

AID strives to raise $200,000 at this event with all proceeds benefitting over 5,700 individuals with developmental, behavioral and crisis needs currently receiving AID services.

Auction event tickets can be purchased for $200 each or $1,800 for a table of ten. Raffle tickets for raffle baskets filled with fun and useful items are also available. Event tickets and raffle basket raffle tickets can be purchased online at AIDcares.org/Auction. Raffle basket winners are not required to attend the event.

AID provides meaningful programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health and crisis needs across Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, McHenry and suburban Cook County communities.

The main offices are located in Aurora and Elgin, with a strong presence throughout the greater Elgin area.

AID was founded in Aurora in 1961 as a grass-roots organization by parents of children with developmental disabilities. It has since grown to serve 5,700 children and adults in 2022, and services have expanded to include mental health, crisis & community outreach, affordable housing, victim services, street outreach and more. Learn more about AID by visiting www.aidcares.org.