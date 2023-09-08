Police search for woman last seen in Geneva Township

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to locate a woman who was last seen in Geneva Township on Labor Day.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Chloe M. Callahan, 29, was last seen by her family about 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. She left the Geneva Township home on foot and does not have access to a car. She was reportedly going to Geneva Commons. She did not have a wallet, money or ID with her.

Callahan was last seen wearing a black Stryker backpack, a gray tank top, blue fleece leggings and black and white Nike shoes.

She had been know to take the Metra train from Geneva to Chicago and has previously been located near train stations, according to the report.

If anyone has information about Callahan’s whereabouts, call the Kane County Sherif’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1143.