Elburn library to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The Town and Country Library will host a 9/11 memorial and museum anniversary presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to the library’s website, the event will take place in the Mary Lynn Alms Educational Center, and will also be offered virtually.

The program will feature stories of those personally affect by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Registration is required, and will close Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The library is located at 320 E. North St. in Elburn.

For more information or to register, click here.