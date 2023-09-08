Cyclist injured after being struck by car in Sugar Grove Township

A bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a car in the area of Bliss and May roads in Sugar Grove Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation found that a Nissan Altima was southbound on Bliss Road around 11:30 a.m. when it stopped to allow two bicyclists heading southeast on the Virgil Gilman Trail cross the street after the cyclists activated the bike crossing lights. After the two bicyclists safely crossed, the driver of the Nissan proceeded through the intersection.

While in the intersection, another bicyclist entered the roadway heading northwest from the same trail. The bicyclist then made contact with the Nissan, the release stated.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a safety helmet, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not injured and was wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash, the release stated.