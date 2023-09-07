Union Pacific to close Rt. 31 underpass in Geneva on Sunday for bridge repairs

The Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be closed Sunday, Sept. 10 as Union Pacific makes emergency repairs to the train bridge.

According to a news release from the city, Route 31 will be shut down from South Street to Third Street.

Union Pacific did not provide the city with an official detour route.

Motorists should exercise extra caution if they travel on downtown Third Street due to large crowds expected during the final day of Festival of the Vine.

Drivers wanting to avoid the construction work zone could use Route 25 or Western Avenue as alternate routes.

The emergency repair is not related to Union Pacific’s ongoing Third Main Line project taking place in Geneva.

Any future project updates will be posted to the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.