Enjoy a senior stroll with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Seniors are invited to join Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists each month on a stroll through its natural preserves. Each month, the stroll will visit a different forest preserve to learn about the natural and cultural history of the area. The strolls begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour, followed by social time and refreshments.

Senior stroll fall schedule:

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 7 at Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve, 42W855 Bahr Road, Hampshire

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 5 at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve, 5S660 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 2 at Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls, 40W095 Freeman Road, Gilberts

Holiday Potluck Party: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 7 at Brewster Creek Forest Preserve, 6N921 IL Route 25, St. Charles

These programs are free, but donations are accepted to cover the cost of refreshments. Registration is not required. To view upcoming nature programs, visit kaneforest.com.