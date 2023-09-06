Northern Illinois Food Bank to hold several initiatives to raise awareness about hunger relief

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is recognizing Hunger Action Month in September with several initiatives throughout the Chicago area to raise awareness about hunger issues in local communities.

The food bank’s monthlong campaign will include a National Day of Service with special volunteer shifts at all four centers, Go Orange Day, “Triple it Up: Advocate-Motivate-Donate” matching gift challenge, poverty simulation event, and dedicated Hunger Action Month webpage with ways the community can take action throughout the month, according to a news release.

The food bank serves 13 counties in rural and suburban Northern Illinois and is a member of the Feeding America Network.

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s mission is to provide nutritious food and resources for neighbors, with dignity, equity and convenience through partnerships and innovation with a vision of everyone in Northern Illinois having the food they need to thrive. Today, Northern Illinois Food Bank works with a network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs to serve 490,000 neighbors every month and 80 million meals a year in northern Illinois, according to the release.

“The need for food assistance is up 30% from last year and 70% pre-pandemic due to reasons including inflation, rising food prices, gas and the decrease in emergency government benefits – including SNAP and Medicaid,” Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, said in the release. “Solving hunger is a community wide effort and we can’t do it alone. Hunger Action Month is a great way for the community to get involved and join us in the fight against hunger.”

Hunger Action Month Events:

National Day of Service - On Sept. 11, Northern Illinois Food Bank will be holding packing shifts across its centers for a special Day of Service during Hunger Action Month. Additional volunteer shifts are available throughout the month if days fill-up or do not work with someone’s schedule.

Geneva : West Suburban Center – 273 Dearborn Court (Volunteer Shifts: 9 – 11 a.m., noon – 2 p.m. or 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.) Click here to register in Geneva.

: West Suburban Center – 273 Dearborn Court (Volunteer Shifts: 9 – 11 a.m., noon – 2 p.m. or 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.) Click here to register in Geneva. Joliet : South Suburban Center – 171 S Larkin Ave. (Volunteer Shifts: 9 – 11 a.m. or 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.) Click here to register in Joliet.

: South Suburban Center – 171 S Larkin Ave. (Volunteer Shifts: 9 – 11 a.m. or 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.) Click here to register in Joliet. Rockford : Northwest Center –765 Research Parkway. Volunteers needed in Rockford every month throughout the year. Individuals and groups are welcome.

: Northwest Center –765 Research Parkway. Volunteers needed in Rockford every month throughout the year. Individuals and groups are welcome. Lake Forest : North Suburban Center – 13950 Business Center Drive.

: North Suburban Center – 13950 Business Center Drive. To sign-up for volunteer shifts at another time, click here.

Go Orange Day and Share on Social! On Sept. 15, Northern Illinois Food Bank, along with more than 200 food banks across the country, is calling on the community to “Go Orange” and help raise awareness about hunger relief. Wear an orange and share on social media using #HungerActionMonth #NeighborsEmpowered and #GoOrange.

Poverty Simulation Event – From 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 25, Northern Illinois Food Bank will be hosting a Poverty Simulation event at the West Suburban Center in Geneva. A poverty simulation is an experiential learning opportunity that teaches participants about the challenges the people living in poverty are facing. Participants role-play challenges and obstacles individuals might encounter. If you are interested in participating, sign up here. For questions, please contact Corey Incandela at cincandela@northernilfoodbank.org.

“Triple It Up” Matching Challenge - Throughout the month of September, volunteers can “Triple it Up: Advocate-Motivate-Donate.” Volunteers will get their gifts double matched by an anonymous donor and volunteer. Every $1 donated will help provide $24 worth of groceries with the double match.

State of the Food Bank Video – Julie Yurko reports on the impact the Food Bank and its network is making to reduce food insecurity throughout its community. Watch it here: https://jmp.sh/v/YAKxjBOEcnMNMen8LW0z.

To learn more about Hunger Action Month, visit Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month webpage at Action Matters - Northern Illinois Food Bank (solvehungertoday.org).