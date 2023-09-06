Geneva to spray for mosquitos Thursday night

Clarke vehicles will spray a mosquito control application citywide Thursday, Sept. 7, to reduce the adult insect population in Geneva, according to a news release from the city.

Spraying is scheduled from dusk to dawn from Sept. 7 into Friday, Sept. 8, after mosquito surveillance traps in the area recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The city’s contractor will use a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. However, people with asthma and other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors with their windows closed during the misting application and one hour afterward, according to the release.

Residents can report mosquito nuisances and standing water issues directly to Clarke via the company’s online portal at www.clarkeportal.com/hotline. People can subscribe to receive advanced spraying notifications from Clarke when registering.

The City also sends out mosquito spraying notifications. Residents can subscribe to “community alerts” by selecting the “Notify Me” button on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Mosquito control applications are subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather. Updates will be posted on the city’s website if necessary.

For tips on preventing West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illness, visit the Kane County Health Department’s website at www.kanehealth.com.