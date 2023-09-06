Geneva History Museum to celebrate 80 years with Teal Gala fundraiser

The Geneva History Museum is celebrating 80 years as a nonprofit museum with a Teal Gala fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

Riverside Receptions is located at 35 North River Lane. The event includes a buffet dinner, cash bar, videos of Genevans sharing their stories, raffle prizes and fun games, according to a news release from the museum.

Raffle prizes include original tiles and forms from the 1999 South Third Street renovation project, custom wood serving trays, paperweights and wall hangings of Geneva images and maps, and a morning on the radio with Scott Mackay of 95.9 The River.

Participants are guaranteed to win with the Spinning Winning Wheel of gift cards valued from $10 to $100 or at the Wine Pull with bags of wine, some with extra prizes. State Street Jewelers will bring a trunk of jewelry. Guests can purchase keys and if it opens the trunk they win a box of jewelry.

According to the release, the Geneva Historical Society was started in October of 1943 at City Hall with a meeting of people interested in preserving Geneva’s history. Volunteers began collecting photographs, letters, documents, maps and artifacts in their own homes. In 1964 a museum was built in Wheeler Park, now the Geneva Senior Center. The museum outgrew the space and a capital campaign allowed for the purchase of the building on South Third Street, then called the Geneva History Center, and later changed to the Geneva History Museum. The museum continues to present award-winning exhibitions, educational programs and tours and offers research services.

In 2022 the Geneva History Museum became the first in Kane County to achieve national accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.

The Geneva History Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and share Geneva’s evolving story while inspiring and engaging the community.

Tickets are $80/person or $750/table of ten and include one drink ticket and a swag bag from sponsors. For more information or to purchase tickets visit GenevaHistoryMuseum.org or call 630-232-4951.