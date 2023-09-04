‘They realize that we’re not so different’: Elgin Symphony Orchestra CEO teaches violin in Iraq

After watching and listening to the young violinist practice, Elgin Symphony Orchestra CEO Marc Thayer gave him some encouragement and a few suggestions before wishing him well until next week.

And from the other side of the world, Nali, 11, thanked him and hung up the Zoom call from Kurdistan, Iraq.

Thayer met Nali on a recent two-week trip to northern Iraq while teaching and sharing his love of classical and orchestral music.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra CEO Marc Thayer recently returned from a trip to Kurdistan, Iraq, as part of a teaching trip where he spent two weeks coaching and sharing a combined appreciation for American culture and orchestral and chamber music. (Rick West)

The trip was part of a visit by educators and musicians with the YES Academy, a program of the Association of American Voices. The academy focuses on fostering cross-cultural connections through music and the arts in more than 140 countries. It was launched in 2007 to inspire youth in parts of the world that lack opportunities for cultural exchange and dialogue with the United States.

“We are connecting with people and collaborating and performing together and showing how much we have in common,” Thayer said. “Many times, you can’t even talk to each other. But you can perform a concert on stage, and they realize that we’re not so different and we’re not so terrible. It counteracts a lot of the propaganda they’re hearing every day.”

Thayer has made about 10 trips with the group to the Kurdistan region of Iraq since 2007.

“The hunger and desire for learning and playing music, we take it for granted,” Thayer said. “I see people with broken strings that are tied back together because they can’t just go buy a new one, or they might have three hairs on their bow. It’s harder, and they want it more desperately.”

He said most students don’t have access to printed music. So he brings a suitcase full of whatever he can find.

“When people are willing to travel 12 hours on a hot bus and then sit and wait two hours to play for you, to get some feedback ... and they’re so eager to learn more, that makes it worthwhile,” he said.

Thayer keeps up with a lot of his students via text. He’s been sending Nali and his teacher music and has offered support since he got back. He says the weekly Zoom meetings are difficult because Nali’s microphone goes in and out. Thayer also cannot do things like writing notes in Nali’s music.

But it’s better than nothing.

“He’s so talented and learns really fast,” Thayer said. “He wants more, and he’ll be fantastic one day.

“A lot of places in the world where life is most difficult, they’re the nicest, happiest people and the most eager to have music in their lives,” he said. “And that’s why I keep going back.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230904/they-realize-that-were-not-so-different-elgin-symphony-orchestra-ceo-teaches-violin-in-iraq