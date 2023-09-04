A beautiful thing: Ukranians living in St. Charles grateful for extension stay

Nataliia Sukhodolska and her husband, Iurii Siedov, haven’t given up hope of someday returning to their home in Kyiv.

However, a decision by the Biden administration to extend the temporary protected status for Ukrainians in the United States lets them know they have a place to stay if they can’t return home.

“We, of course, welcome this development,” the couple’s daughter, Yaroslava Dunn, said. “The war is still going. And they can remain in the country. It’s a positive development.”

Dunn’s parents have been living with her in her St. Charles home since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Like others, they arrived on a tourist visa, which quickly expired. They were granted temporary protected status. But that was set to expire in October.

The extension is expected to make 166,700 Ukrainians eligible for temporary protected status, up from about 26,000, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Ukrainians who have been in the United States on or before Aug. 16 are eligible.

“People are afraid to stay here without legal status, that’s why the extension of TPS makes a big difference,” said Oksana Shtogryn.

The Lake Zurich woman volunteers with Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Church in Palatine and provides translation and notarization services in Arlington Heights. She said calls for her services have increased since the Biden administration’s decision and Ukrainian immigrants seek information about the change.

In addition to shielding recent Ukrainian immigrants from deportation, temporary protected status allows them to work in the U.S.

“It’s beautiful that I can work, I can support my family and relatives in Ukraine,” said Nataliia Kuryliak, who arrived in Chicago in May of 2022 with her 9-month-old son through the Department of Homeland Security’s United For Ukraine program.

Through the program and with the help of a sponsor, the 27-year-old woman was granted a two-year stay to live and work in the United States. She’s happy to see others be able to get an extension on their temporary protected status.

“It’s beautiful,” said Kuryliak, who works as a piano instructor at the Christopher Laughlin School of Music in Northbrook.

Others said the extension or programs like United for Ukraine provide a lifeline for immigrants.

“As the war keeps stretching on, there are fewer and fewer opportunities for them to safely find refuge or work (in Ukraine). It’s going to be warmly met by all the immigrants and the community,” John Jaresko, president of St. Andrew Orthodox Cathedral in Bloomingdale, said of the extension.

In the last two years, attendance at his church, which caters to the Ukrainian community, has tripled. The church began working with the College of DuPage to offer English as a Second Language. All the classes were filled.

“We’re seeing a really large influx of immigrants in the DuPage area,” he said.

Dunn’s parents spend most of their time at their daughter’s St. Charles home. Her father enjoys his vegetable garden. Both of her parents stay in regular contact with family and friends in Kyiv and get up-to-date news about their homeland.

Like others, Dunn’s parents long for home.

“As soon as the war is over, they are going back,” Dunn said as her mother spoke in her native tongue.

She said her father hopes to return to his job one day at National Kyiv University. In the short term, the couple hopes they can find a way to safely travel home to see family and check in on their jobs. She noted her father has not been able to get any of his pension payments from his job at the university since he left Kyiv.

But until they can get back, they are happy to find refuge with family in Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Regardless of the situation (in Ukraine),” Dunn said, “they think (the extension) is a very positive development, and they’re extremely grateful.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230904/a-beautiful-thing-ukranians-grateful-for-extension-stay