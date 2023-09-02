Northern Illinois Food Bank’s golf outing fundraiser nets more than $150,000 for hunger relief

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s 25th annual Northern Illinois Food Bank Hunger Scramble drew more than 220 golfers and raised more than $150,000 for hunger relief in northern Illinois, according to a news release from the food bank.

This year, the signature fundraiser was held at a new location, White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville where participants enjoyed a scramble-style round of golf with on-course tastings, giveaways and fun games on a beautiful course, according to the release.

Over the past 40 years, Northern Illinois Food Bank has remained focused on solving hunger and empowering neighbors. Proceeds from the golf outing will benefit the food bank’s network of 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs.

“Last year, the Food Bank provided 82 million meals and served an average of 490,000 neighbors each month. With the rising cost of food, inflation, and the decrease in government SNAP and Medicaid benefits, Northern Illinois Food Bank is experiencing more neighbors reaching out for help,” said Maeven Sipes, chief philanthropy officer at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information about how to donate, volunteer or get groceries, visit: SolveHungerToday.org.