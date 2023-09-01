St. Charles Public Library to host culinary tour of Latin America

St. Charles Public Library will host a Cuisine Quest: South and Central America event on Sept. 12 where guests are invited to take a bite out of the Americas.

Guests will be guided by world traveler Brian Michalski through his search for the most delectable dishes from Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Nicaragua and other Central and South American countries, according to a news release from the library.

Michalski will share stories and photos of his travels and the cuisines he discovered. He will also share recommendations for local restaurants and markets where guests can taste the food he describes for themselves, and without a passport.

The event will be from 7-8 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. 6th Ave.

Guests will gain insight into local agriculture, overlapping stylistic influences and how climate change impacts food security. Michalski will also share recipes and endorsements of top-notch restaurants to guide guests’ future food quests.

To register, visit the St. Charles Public Library website or call the research and reading desk at 630-584-0076, ext. 1.