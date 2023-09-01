No injuries after small fire at Delnor Hospital Thursday night

Emergency crews responded to a small fire in the pharmacy at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva late Thursday.

According to Northwestern Medicine spokesman Chris King, the fire was a “contained electrical fire involving a piece of medical equipment” in the hospital pharmacy area.

He said in an email that the fire was quickly extinguished and the Geneva Fire Department determined the area was safe.

“At no time were patients or staff in harm’s way. We do not anticipate any disruption to patient care [Friday],” King said in the email.