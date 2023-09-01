Authorities identify 2 South Elgin High students killed in crash

Authorities have identified two South Elgin High School students killed Thursday in a crash in Bartlett.

The victims were Kamorra Campbell, 17, of Bartlett, and Tahlulay Henry, 16, of Elgin, according to the Kane County coroner’s office.

The two were passengers in a car that collided with a dump truck on Route 25 at Kenyon Road.

Two other girls in the car – also students at South Elgin High – were injured. The truck driver also was hurt.

The truck struck the passenger side of the car, Bartlett police said.

But police have not released any other details of the crash, including what direction either vehicle was driving.

The high school is a little under a mile west of the intersection.

