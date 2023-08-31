Help students ‘Dare to Dream’ at the Elgin Community College Foundation gala Sept. 23

The Elgin Community College Foundation invites the community to celebrate the achievements of students, faculty and staff at the ECC Foundation Gala: Dare to Dream event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The 2023 honorees include:

Distinguished Alumni of the Year – State Sen. Cristina Castro

Esteemed Recent Alumni – Meagan Schwartz

ECC Friend of Education – John Regan, Elgin Rotary Club

Exceptional Friend of the ECC Foundation – Suncast Corporation

Lasting Impact Award Winners – Laura Anderson, Eric J. Fernandez, James Harvey and Jerry Turnquist.

According to a news release, proceeds from the gala go directly toward the Resources for Excellence Fund, which supports the areas of greatest student need, including emergency assistance and scholarship awards. Event co-chairs are Robin Seigle and Linda Hefferin.

Tickets for the gala include an ECC student showcase, a live auction and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit elgin.edu/gala.