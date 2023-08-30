St. Charles Public Library hosting romantic movie music experience Sept. 7

The St. Charles Public Library will host a Movie Music Romance event which will explore the most romantic scenes from classic films and the music that accompanied them.

Movie Music Romance will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m in the Huntley community room of the library at 1 S. 6th Ave.

According to a news release from the library, producer, film history and American history educator John LeGear will direct the 75-minute presentation, which will explore dozens of the most artfully created movie scenes, love songs and dance tandems ever seen on the silver screen.

Movie Music Romance is a compilation of 23 classic songs and dances from among the finest in film history. It will feature many familiar faces including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

LeGear will share little-known insights and behind-the-scenes stories that will make the memorable film clips appear as if you’re seeing them for the first time.

For more information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.