Maple Park Fun Fest kicks off Saturday

Maple Park Fun Fest kicks off the holiday weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The event will feature a softball tournament, live music, a craft show, car show, bags tournament, a parade, fireworks, a 5K race and much more.

According to the website, Maple Park Fun Fest began in 1998 as a softball tournament but quickly expanded into a weekend filled with events and activities.

The event and parking are both free.

Fun Fest is a nonprofit event that is run completely by volunteers, according to the website. All funds raised help support the annual event, but are also used for purchase items to benefit the community.

