Head-on crash with serious injuries on Route 47 at Kenmar Drive, Elburn

ELBURN – Route 47 at Kenmar Drive in Elburn has been shut down because of a head-on crash with serious injuries, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

At 1:44 p.m., a white pickup truck and a gray Sprinter van crashed head-on, according to the release.

Injuries are reported to be so severe that a helicopter was asked to assist at the scene for immediate medical attention, along with responding local fire departments, according to the release.

A single occupant with serious injuries in one vehicle was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The name and vehicle information is being withheld pending notification to family members.

The other driver also is being treated for serious injuries and will be taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva by on-scene medical staff.

As with the other driver, information is being withheld pending notification to family members.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and other assisting agencies are still on scene to continue the investigation into the crash.

The location remains closed; please use an alternative route until further advised.

New information will be provided once it is available, according to the release.