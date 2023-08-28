Kane County Health Dept. to distribute anti-opioid nasal spray as part of Overdose Awareness Day

The Kane County Health Department is observing International Overdose Awareness Day by holding a free Narcan drive-thru event for the public Aug. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the Health Department located at 1240 N. Highland Ave., Aurora.

According to a news release, Health Department staff and volunteers will provide a five-minute training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, along with a kit that contains two doses of Narcan.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Narcan is safe and effective, and anyone can be trained to administer it to an individual who may be showing signs of an overdose.

“The impacts of opioid overdoses are far-reaching and affect so many in Kane County – from those suffering with opioid addiction and their loved ones to the many first responders and healthcare providers who provide treatment,” Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release. “Through our distribution events, we hope to get Narcan in the hands of any of our residents who may encounter someone they suspect is overdosing.”

No registration is necessary, and the Health Department will not collect any information from those who attend. For more information about opioids, how to respond to an overdose emergency, and substance use treatment options, visit: kanehealth.com.