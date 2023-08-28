Festival of the Vine to require road closures

The Geneva Police Department has announced downtown street closures and parking restrictions will be implemented to accommodate the Festival of the Vine.

The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10 on both sides of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St. The Flavor Fare/Entertainment stage will be situated on James Street, while the Arts & Crafts show will be on Campbell Street.

The following roadways will be closed to through traffic starting on the following mornings:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

James Street from the middle of the 300 block to Fifth Street

Fourth Street from the middle of the 0 to 100 block on James Street

Parking restrictions on James and Fourth streets will begin after 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Campbell Street from Third to Fourth streets

Parking restrictions on Campbell Street will begin after 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8

Additional parking restrictions scheduled to go into effect late Thursday, Sept. 7 are:

Fifth Street - both sides of the roadway from State to Campbell streets

James Street - five spots on the south side west of Third Street

400 block of Campbell Street (south side only)

200 block of Fourth Street (west side only)

All road closures and parking restrictions will remain in place through the conclusion of the Festival of the Vine on Sept. 10.

“No Parking” signs posted on wooden stakes should not be removed. Vehicles parked in restricted areas may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information about the Festival of the Vine, visit genevachamber.com.