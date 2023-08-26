Mooseheart to host Car & Bike Show on Sunday

Mooseheart is hosting a Car & Bike Show on Sunday, Aug. 27 at its campus near Route 31 and Mooseheart Road.

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and is open to the public. Area residents are encouraged to display their cars or motorcycles at the show.

Vehicles registration begins at 8 a.m. and runs through noon. Judging of the display vehicles will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Admission to view the vehicle show and parking are free. There will be raffle events and on-site concessions and beer available for purchase, and DJ Rudy K will provide the event’s soundtrack.

For those wishing to show their vehicles, the cost to register is $20 per vehicle. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 participants and awards and trophies will be awarded by division.

All guests are asked to enter through the main entrance on Route 31, just north of Mooseheart Road.

For more information, go to www.mooseheart.org.