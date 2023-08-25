Garfield Farm Museum to host Heirloom Garden Show on Sunday

Garfield Farm Museum will host its 31st annual Heirloom Garden Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. This is the first show in four years, according to a news release.

Several of past year exhibitors plan to attend such as James Doyle who specializes in pepper plants and hot sauces. Gayle and Mike Saberniak of Indiana plan to bring their favorite heirloom tomatoes and dahlias. Rolling Prairie Acres of Iowa has a large assortment of garlics and Dan Bussey of Wisconsin is one of the nation’s top experts on antique apple varieties, according to the release.

Tours of the 1846 restored brick inn will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. led by interpreters in period clothing. The prairie plot just west of the museum gardens will also be interpreted by museum volunteers.

There is an $8 donation for adults and $3 for children younger than 13.

Garfield Farm and Tavern Museum is Illinois’ only historically intact 366-acre former 1840s prairie farm and Teamster Inn being interpreted as an 1840s living history farm museum by volunteers and donors from more than 37 states.

Garfield Farm Museum is located at 3N016 Garfield Road off Illinois Route 38, five miles west of Geneva in Campton Hills. For more information, call 630 584-8485 or contact info@garfieldfarm.org.