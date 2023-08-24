Community invited to participate in diversity, equity, inclusion focus groups in Geneva

The city of Geneva’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force invites residents and community stakeholders to participate in focus groups regarding Geneva’s efforts to be a more open, inclusive and welcoming place, according to a news release.

After conducting a DEI survey this summer, the Task Force is now moving to small group interviews as its next point of community engagement and data collection. The Task Force has reached out to specific residents/organizations, but additional focus group slots are open to the general public to provide feedback to the City.

The focus groups, which will be run by the Task Force’s facilitator, Ethos, are limited to six participants who will answer questions; share their perspectives about Geneva’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and provide suggestions for improvement. The public can register for any of the following dates:

In-Person at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St:

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Virtual Sessions

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

People who took the city’s survey are invited to join a focus group. Additional sessions may be made available if needed. Ethos will assist the Task Force in formulating a recommended DEI action plan – based on the data collected from the survey, Task Force events, focus groups, and individual interviews – that will be presented to the City Council in 2023.

Created in 2021, the Task Force was established to help advance key components of the city’s 2025 Strategic Plan. The Task Force has developed a mission statement, identified 13 key areas of focus, and met with various advocacy groups. The focus areas include ADA accessibility, city practices, community partnerships, community policing, economic empowerment, gender/sexual orientation, healthcare, housing, language access, public engagement, race & ethnicity, senior citizens and youth.

More information about the Geneva’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.