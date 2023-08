The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for local, home-based business Guardian Radon Mitigation & Electrical Services on Aug. 22.

Owner Michael Christerson, along with Marketing and Public Relations Manager Michele Morgan cut the ribbon alongside friends, chamber ambassadors and staff. Geneva Chamber President Paula Schmidt and board member Martha Sanchez held the ribbon.

For more information on Guardian Radon Mitigation & Electrical Services, visit guardianservices.biz.