Fully Promoted celebrates new St. Charles location with ribbon-cutting

Fully Promoted celebrated the opening of its new location at 3714 Illinois Ave. in St. Charles with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Geneva, St. Charles and Batavia chambers of commerce on Aug. 18.

Business owner Michelle Bottino cut the ribbon surrounded by family members, friends and staff. Geneva Chamber President Paula Schmidt, St. Charles Chamber President Debbie Gurley and Batavia Chamber President Margaret Perreault were in attendance.

For more information about Fully Promoted, visit fullypromoted.com/locations/st-charles-il.