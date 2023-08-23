Anderson Humane hosts reunion of beagles rescued from testing facility

SOUTH ELGIN – Beagles that Anderson Humane helped rescue from a testing facility last year will have a one year reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Brilliance Subaru, according to a news release.

The dealership is located at 1500 N. Randall Road, Elgin.

Anderson Humane was part of a nationwide effort to save more than 4,000 beagles from Envigo’s testing facility in Virginia. The dogs were bred for research and had numbers tattooed on their ears, instead of being given names – hence the name of the event is “From Number to Name: Envigo Beagle Reunion!”

The reunion is to celebrate survivorship and the human-animal connection, said Bil Papp, chairman of the Anderson Humane Board of Directors.

“We are trying to get as many as fosters and dogs back for the reunion,” Papp said. “About 60 of the 200 from Virginia will be there.”

The public is welcome to attend, meet some of the beagles, hear from adopters about how life changed for them and their beagles and learn about the rescue operation with behind-the-scene glimpses of the rescue.

Beagles, adoptees and fosters are welcome to register at ahconnects.org.

Anderson Humane rescued nearly 200 beagles in partnership with Brilliance Subaru.

Potential adopters met dogs that had never been outside, touched ground or experienced affection.