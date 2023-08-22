Police investigate fatal crash near Kaneland High School Monday

Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened just after 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the entrance to Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

According to a news release, a gray Subaru was exiting out of the parking lot when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which caused the driver to be ejected. After lifesaving attempts, the driver was pronounced dead. The driver of the Subaru was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

A letter sent to Kaneland High School families on Monday afternoon stated that the driver of the Subaru was a student at the school. No students were hurt, but many witnessed the accident.

The names of the driver and the victim have not yet been released.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by police and fire agencies from the villages of Maple Park and Elburn. The investigation is still ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Kane County Drone Team.

If anyone witnessed or has any information related to the crash, contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.