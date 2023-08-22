Elburn, Lily Lake officials working to approve boundary agreement

Lily Lake Village President Kelly Diehl and Elburn Village President Jeff Walter have begun discussions about a boundary agreement between the two municipalities.

Generally, they are in agreement on Beith Road as the boundary between the two villages, Walter said.

Walter said he’s not sure how far west on Beith Road it makes sense to go, so he asked the Village Board members at the Aug. 21 meeting to give it some thought.

They will discuss it and vote on it at an upcoming Village Board meeting, If Diehl is in agreement with Elburn’s proposal, Walter said they will have Engineering Enterprises, Inc. draw up the formal paperwork. Diehl has agreed to split the cost.

Walter said he has also been approached by the new Campton Hills Village President Barb Wojnicki about a boundary agreement. He said he is going to meet with her soon to get the discussion going.