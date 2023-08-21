Kane County SWAT training scheduled for Tuesday

The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at a home in the 1000 block of South Batavia Avenue (Route 31) in Geneva.

According to a news release from the city of Geneva, the training will focus on a potential SWAT response to an emergency situation. The training is not expected to disrupt the adjacent neighborhood. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and live weapons will not be fired.

Signage will be posted in the home’s driveway, and safety officers will be on site. The training is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department appreciate the public’s understanding as officers participate in this important training exercise.