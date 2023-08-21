August 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Kane County SWAT training scheduled for Tuesday

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kane County SWAT team responds to an incident in this Shaw Local file photo. The SWAT team will hold training exercises on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Shea Lazansky)

The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at a home in the 1000 block of South Batavia Avenue (Route 31) in Geneva.

According to a news release from the city of Geneva, the training will focus on a potential SWAT response to an emergency situation. The training is not expected to disrupt the adjacent neighborhood. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and live weapons will not be fired.

Signage will be posted in the home’s driveway, and safety officers will be on site. The training is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department appreciate the public’s understanding as officers participate in this important training exercise.

