Geneva’s Playhouse 38 announces auditions for adult production of ‘The Shadow Over Dunwich’

Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 will host auditions for its upcoming adult performance of “The Shadow Over Dunwich,” a spooky fall production by local playwright Jonathan Tobin, according to a news release.

Auditions will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Playhouse 38. Participants must be 18 or older and there is no cost to audition.

Inspired by the life and works of H.P. Lovecraft, “The Shadow Over Dunwich” follows the famed horror writer during the spring of 1925. Dealing with a bout of writer’s block, Lovecraft tries to find his muse by visiting the mysterious town of Dunwich, Mass. What starts as a weekend filled with intrigue and inspiration, quickly devolves into something strange and sinister, according to the release.

Previous theatre experience is not required. Individuals who would like to audition need to register online before Aug. 24 with activity code 5211703-01, and registration is free at this link.

Those auditioning should prepare a short, memorized monologue and/or be prepared to read selected sections from the director. Those who are interested in being involved off-stage can contact Cultural Arts & Recreation Coordinator Tanya Osika at tosika@genevaparks.com.

Rehearsals will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Aug. 28-Oct. 26. Performances of “The Shadow Over Dunwich” will be 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 3 p.m. Oct. 29.

Tickets will be available Sept. 28 for $15 each ($20 day of) at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse.

Playhouse 38 is the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District. Located in downtown Geneva at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, this intimate theater is committed to providing quality community entertainment, and cultural arts programming for all ages and experience levels, according to the release.

For more information on Playhouse 38, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.