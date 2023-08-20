Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival returns to Geneva after pandemic hiatus

The 47th annual Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival returns Labor Day weekend to Island Park in Geneva after a pandemic hiatus.

According to a news release, the festival will be Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4. The Fox Valley Folklore Society produces the annual event in cooperation with the Geneva Park District.

Performances are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days across seven stages, including the Kids Zone and a teaching stage, as well as space for open mic.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the community is invited to a barn dance with live music and a caller who will teach dancers of all ages. From 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, the Storytelling Stage will host a twilight “Spine Tingling Tales” performance.

In addition to live music and storytelling, a fine art fair is included in the festivities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with jewelers, basketry, weaving, woodworking, instrument makers and other fine arts available for demonstration and sale. Food, soft drinks and ice cream vendors will be on-site or bring a picnic lunch.

Island Park is open to the public. Festivalgoers are requested to support the all-volunteer event with a donation, which supports the costs of production and performers. The suggested admission donation is $35 a day for adults, $20 a day for students and seniors and children younger than 12 are free, but a donation of any amount is appreciated.

Access to Island Park is available by the footbridge that crosses the river beneath the Geneva Metra train tracks. Although there is construction in the area, ample parking is available using the Metra commuter lots and the parking ramp on Third Street. All parking is free. Signs will direct pedestrians to the footbridge, according to the release.

More information on the festival is available at the Fox Valley Folklore Society website at https://fvfs.org.

The lineup features nationally acclaimed performers from the Chicago area and other parts of the country who will perform both days of the festival.