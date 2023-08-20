August 20, 2023
Celebrate autumn at Harvest of the Acorn Moon festival

By Shaw Local News Network
Forest Preserve District of Kane County logo

Forest Preserve District of Kane County logo

Embrace the enchantment of the fall at the upcoming Harvest of the Acorn Moon fall festival, presented by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. This family-friendly event is open to attendees of all ages, according to a news release from the FPDKC.

The afternoon will be filled with activities, crafts, music and refreshments from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 5th Ave., Aurora.

Participants can paint pumpkins, take a mule-drawn hayride, play games, create nature crafts and enjoy live folk music. No registration is required. Admission is free, but there is a nominal fee for crafts, hayrides and refreshments.

For more information, call 630-444-3190 or visit kaneforest.com.

