Wetland scrape project now underway at Pingree Grove Forest Preserve

Turtles, waterfowl and state-listed threatened species, such as yellow-headed blackbirds, are just some of the species expected to benefit from the upcoming wetland scrape project at Pingree Grove State Forest Preserve, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

A contractor began work at the site on Aug. 17.

In preparation for the project, reed canary grass and common reed were chemically treated across the site. An obsolete berm and culvert will be removed where water enters the marsh near Route 20. A small basin and riffle will be created to capture silt and stabilize the location where water enters the marsh. The contractor will also use amphibious and long-reach equipment to remove dense cattail growth and substrate to a maximum depth of three feet across a two-acre area in the southern section of the marsh, the release stated.

Pingree Grove Forest Preserve includes one of the largest wetland complexes owned by FPDKC. The 85-acre marsh once had significant patches of open water dispersed among the wetland vegetation and provided habitat for now-threatened species like the yellow-headed blackbird.

For more information about this project, visit kaneforest.com or find FPDKC on social media.