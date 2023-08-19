Maple Park breaks ground on new water tower

The village of Maple Park has broken ground on a new water tower on the west side of the village near Memorial Park.

According to a news release, village officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 15. The new water tower will be the village’s second, and will provide four times the current water tower’s capacity.

The second tower has been in the works for several years, and the $3.5 million construction project was approved by the Village Board earlier this year, the release stated.

The tower is expected to be completed before the fall of 2024.

Village President Suzanne Fahnestock and Village Trustees Tonia Groezinger, JT Peloso, Hillary Joy, Cliff Speare and Jen Ward were present with hard hats and shovels to break ground in a ceremony marking the start of the project. They were joined by members of the public, staff and Jeremy Lin from Lintech Engineering.

“tThe water tower is an important part of the Village’s plan to improve water service, capacity, and pressure throughout the village. As a part of the village’s infrastructure planning, the water tower will serve all of our residents, businesses, fire protection and future development of the village for years to come,” Fahnestock stated in the release.