Search for hidden treasures at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold the Great Orb Hunt of 2023 on Aug. 28 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles and along the prairie path at Fine Line Creative Arts Center.

Fine Line Creative Arts Center is at 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles and LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve is at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles.

This event features 100 hand-crafted glass and ceramic orbs, designed by Fine Line artists, hidden at the forest preserve and the trail near Fine Line Creative Arts Center. Additional batches of orbs will be hidden each week until Sept. 23.

All orbs are stamped and numbered. If you find an orb, register it by visiting fineline.org/pages/the-great-orb-hunt.

For more information on this event, visit fineline.org or kaneforest.com.