Road closures Friday in downtown Elburn ahead of parade

The Elburn Days Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 from the intersection of N. Reader and Main streets, which means drivers who need to pass through town that evening will need to use an alternate route.

Main Street will be closed from Route 38 to Keslinger Road from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the parade. Motorists are asked to use Anderson Road east of Route 47 as a bypass through Elburn during that time.

After stepping off, the parade heads south on Main Street, then west of South Street to end a Lions Park.

The parade will feature many tractors, horses, high school and middle school bands, fire trucks, dancers and many local businesses. Children are reminded for their own safety to stay on the sidewalk and not approach the parade attendees for candy.

The Annual Elburn Days festival, which runs Aug. 18 – 20, features a full weekend of live entertainment, bingo, plenty of food, a pie baking contest, tractor pulls, crafters, a beer tent, mud volleyball, livestock auction and carnival rides.

Visit https://elburnlions.com/elburn-days/ for more information and a schedule of events.