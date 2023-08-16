Northern Illinois Food Bank Hunger Scramble golf outing returns Aug. 21

The 25th annual Northern Illinois Food Bank Hunger Scramble returns on Monday, Aug. 21.

This year, the food bank’s signature fundraiser will be held at a new location, White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. Nearly 250 golfers will enjoy a round of golf, food, drinks, fun games, raffles and silent auction, according to a news release.

Over the past 40 years, Northern Illinois Food Bank has remained focused on solving hunger and empowering neighbors in suburban and rural northern Illinois. Proceeds from the golf outing will benefit the food bank’s network of 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs, according to the release.

With the rising cost of food, inflation and the decrease in government SNAP and Medicaid benefits, Northern Illinois Food Bank is experiencing more neighbors reaching out for help. Last year, the food bank provided 82 million meals and served an average of 490,000 neighbors each month.

“Ensuring that all our neighbors have access to the food they need to thrive is a community-wide effort and we can’t do it alone,” Julie Yurko, president and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank, said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of our golfers, volunteers, partners and sponsors.”

The food bank’s Hunger Scramble event is a scramble-style golf outing with on-course tastings, giveaways and scenic views. Golfers will experience live scoring via Golf Genius, closest to the pin and longest drive contests using Toptracer (as seen on TV) and more, according to the release.

Immediately following the round, golfers are invited to enjoy the 19th Green with lunch served by Hell’s BBQ (as featured on Food Network’s America’s Best Restaurants), open bar, silent auction and raffle prizes. This year, the event will be hosting morning (7:30-9:30 a.m.) and afternoon (12:30-2:30 p.m.) tee times.

Golf enthusiasts and donors who cannot attend can participate in the auction online.

Sponsors are available and teams are welcome. To register, volunteer, sponsor, donate or for more information, visit: https://solvehungertoday.org/events/.

If you are interested in donating an item to the auction or becoming a sponsor, please contact tking@northernilfoodbank.org.