Forest Preserve District of Kane County to hold Women’s Weekend nature retreat

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County has announced Women’s Weekend: A Nurturing Nature Retreat, a two-day journey of of outdoor activities beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Freeman Kame-Meagher Forest Preserve in Gilberts, according to a news release from the FPDKC.

Women’s Weekend will include outdoor activities like nature walks, hiking, botanizing and yoga. Explore your artistic side with an art project, delight your taste buds with a hands-on cast iron cooking class and gather for conversations around a communal campfire for stargazing and s’mores. Indoor bathrooms, showers and a fully-equipped kitchen will be available, according to the release.

All participants should provide their own yoga mat and reusable water bottle. Overnight participants should provide their own tent and sleeping gear. For those who prefer not to spend the night, an option to depart for the evening and return in the morning is available.

Registration for this event is open until Aug. 24. Full payment of $149 per person is required at registration. Participants must be 18 years old or older to join. To secure a spot, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.