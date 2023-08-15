Run the Rails Race returns to Elburn Aug. 19

Elburn’s Run the Rails Race, presented by the Elburn Parks Commission, returns Saturday, Aug. 19, at Prairie Park in Elburn.

According to a news release, the event has a 1-mile fun run, a 4-mile race and 7-mile race. The course is open to runners and walkers. Race bags, including racer backs and tank tops, are available while supplies last. There will be registration at packet pickup on race day. Registration information and volunteer information can be found at https://runtherails.raceroster.com/.

According to the release, this is the third year for Run the Rails. Each year, the race has grown and it has become an annual tradition in the community. The race committee consists of Bill Ott, Tom Rogal, Paula Brewer, Svea Bylsma, Amy Szumy, Gene Stern, Caitlin Slomski and Rob Reilley, who are all runners in the community.

The goal is to put on a family-friendly, competitive event open to everyone no matter their ability. Volunteers, including the Kaneland High School cross country teams and members of the Elburn Police Department will be on the course to help, while Village President Jeff Walter will be doing race announcements, according to the release.

Racers also can enjoy the Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 630 and the Elburn Days festival.