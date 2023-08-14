Elburn Lions Club prepares for 2023 Elburn Days festival

One of the most-anticipated summer events returns to Elburn Lions Park Aug. 18-20.

The family-friendly Elburn Days festival will feature a parade, carnival rides, live music, food, a craft show, 4-H auction, tractor pull, mud volleyball, a beer garden and more. Parking is free, but donations will be accepted.

The Elburn Days parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and runs along Main Street (Route 47) from Pierce Street to South Street. The tractor and truck pulls are Saturday, Aug. 19. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. Gates open at 10 a.m., while pulls start at 11 a.m.

The pie baking contest happens on Sunday, Aug. 20, with judging by the Blackberry Masonic Lodge 569 at 9:15 a.m. The winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m.

According to a news release from the Elburn Lions Club, Elburn Days is the largest annual fundraiser for the Elburn Lions Park and Elburn Lions Charities. The Elburn Lions Club has been hosting Elburn Days annually on the third weekend in August since 1933.

For more information on times and events, visit www.elburnlions.com.