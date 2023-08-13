St. Charles Public Library to host “Coping with Vision Loss” lecture Aug. 22

The St. Charles Public Library will host a “Coping with Vision Loss” discussion for residents about skills and technology that can improve the quality of life for those affected.

The discussion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. 6th Ave.

Sloan Morris with Innovative Vision Product, Inc. will discuss vision loss, daily living skills and assistive technology, according to a news release from the library.

According to the release, low vision and blindness products can greatly improve quality of life, restore independence, and enhance the ability to perform daily activities.

The release states the products can help those with vision loss read, write, communicate, navigate their surroundings, and engage in other activities which may have previously been challenging or impossible.

For more information or to register, call 630-584-0076.