Concours d’Elegance returns to Geneva Aug. 27

Geneva’s popular luxury car show, Concours d’Elegance returns to the city’s downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Guests can view a collection of antique, classic and modern vehicles at the event, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.

To accommodate the event, the Geneva Police Department will implement a series of temporary parking restrictions starting at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, including Third Street from State (Route 38) to South streets. Parking also will be prohibited on the 200 and 300 block of all cross streets with South Third Street as well as the 100 block of Fulton Street.

Parking will be limited to one side of the street only for the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street.

Several downtown roadways will be closed to traffic starting at 4 a.m. Aug. 27 including:

Third Street from State to South streets;

Fourth Street from State to Franklin streets;

James and Campbell streets from Second to Fifth streets;

Franklin and Fulton streets from Second to Fourth streets; and

100 block of Fulton Street (4 to 9 a.m. only).

With Union Pacific shutting down the Route 31 underpass as part of the company’s Third Main Line project combined with the event closures, motorists not heading downtown should consider alternate routes through Geneva such as Route 25 or Kirk Road. The primary detour route for local traffic only will be Second Street.

“No Parking” signage will be posted during the morning Aug. 26 to notify downtown residents and visitors of the event restrictions. If vehicles remain on the posted streets after the parking ban begins, the Police Department will have them towed.

All streets are expected to be reopened to motorists by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

For more information about the Concours d’Elegance, visit the show’s website.