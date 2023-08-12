August 12, 2023
Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley to offer training for volunteer tutors

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley will hold a free tutor training workshops from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 12, 14, 19 and 21 at the St. Charles Public Library.

Anyone who knows English can teach to one of 35 adults who are eager to learn, according to a news release. Volunteers do not need a teaching background or a second language to help. The workshop provides material and instruction so anyone can be successful. Each volunteer who completes the workshop will be matched with one adult student and teach for one hour each week and a time and location that is convenient.

To register or for more information, visit lvfv.org or call 630-584-4428.

