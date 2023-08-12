Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Arts Fair winners

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Geneva Arts Fair winners.

According to a news release, the judging took place Saturday, July 29, and six winners were awarded recognition and a cash prize.

The winners were:

Two Dimensional

Michael Miller - oil painting

Gwendolyn Redfern - watercolor

Anna Repke - fiber non-functional

Three Dimensional

Chas Gerding - sculpture

Keith Lackner - wood

Kirk Miller - glass

The 2024 Geneva Arts Fair will be held July 27-28. Visit genevachamber.com for information on the 2024 Arts Fair and other Chamber of Commerce events.