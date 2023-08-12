August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Arts Fair winners

By Shaw Local News Network
Gwendolyn Redfern of North Carolina was awarded recognition for her watercolor painting at the 2023 Geneva Arts Fair on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Gwendolyn Redfern of North Carolina was awarded recognition for her watercolor painting at the 2023 Geneva Arts Fair on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Geneva Arts Fair winners.

According to a news release, the judging took place Saturday, July 29, and six winners were awarded recognition and a cash prize.

The winners were:

Two Dimensional

  • Michael Miller - oil painting
  • Gwendolyn Redfern - watercolor
  • Anna Repke - fiber non-functional

Three Dimensional

  • Chas Gerding - sculpture
  • Keith Lackner - wood
  • Kirk Miller - glass

The 2024 Geneva Arts Fair will be held July 27-28. Visit genevachamber.com for information on the 2024 Arts Fair and other Chamber of Commerce events.

GenevaKane County