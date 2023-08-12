Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Arts Fair winners

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Geneva Arts Fair winners.
According to a news release, the judging took place Saturday, July 29, and six winners were awarded recognition and a cash prize.
The winners were:
Two Dimensional
- Michael Miller - oil painting
- Gwendolyn Redfern - watercolor
- Anna Repke - fiber non-functional
Three Dimensional
- Chas Gerding - sculpture
- Keith Lackner - wood
- Kirk Miller - glass
The 2024 Geneva Arts Fair will be held July 27-28. Visit genevachamber.com for information on the 2024 Arts Fair and other Chamber of Commerce events.